Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 171.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of VMO opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.