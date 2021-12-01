Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 25,405 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Playtika were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 241.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Playtika by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Playtika by 55.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Playtika in the second quarter worth $9,369,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

