Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 10,497 Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $869,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 128,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period.

Shares of BWG opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

