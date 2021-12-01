Router Protocol Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00009925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $42.77 million and $471,241.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00065113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00073090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00094475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,715.96 or 0.08058693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,752.70 or 0.98688465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

