Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Update

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROIUF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Route1 has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.86.
About Route1
Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Route1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Route1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.