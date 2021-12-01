Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Update

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROIUF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. Route1 has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

About Route1

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

