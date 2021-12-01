Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.64.
A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,992 shares of company stock worth $132,969,240. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.68. Roku has a 52 week low of $222.32 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
