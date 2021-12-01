Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $411.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,992 shares of company stock worth $132,969,240. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth about $580,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.68. Roku has a 52 week low of $222.32 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

