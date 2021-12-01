Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Roku posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $227.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 12-month low of $222.32 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,992 shares of company stock worth $132,969,240 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

