Robust Token Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (RBT)

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.52 or 0.00058814 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $68,663.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00072861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00094226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.78 or 0.08003330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,627.79 or 0.98177109 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021556 BTC.

About Robust Token

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,730 coins and its circulating supply is 34,780 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.