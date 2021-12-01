Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BIRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

