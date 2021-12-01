Robert Mccashin Purchases 8,000 Shares of CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Stock

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Director Robert Mccashin purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $12,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CynergisTek stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.45. 974,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,060. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.22. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 76.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CynergisTek in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 111,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

