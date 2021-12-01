RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,697,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,156.80.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,507.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,419.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,415.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

