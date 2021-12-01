RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.11, but opened at $4.33. RLX Technology shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 159,767 shares trading hands.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on RLX Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP now owns 817,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 197,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 1,819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of RLX Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 217,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

