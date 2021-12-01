Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $211,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 0.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

