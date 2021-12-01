Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 11,130 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAN. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

