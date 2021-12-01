Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,163 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,334 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,785,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

