Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $270,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 14.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 264,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.