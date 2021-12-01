Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $225,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $301,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Snap-on by 27.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of SNA opened at $205.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.55. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.56 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

