Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,275 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Innoviva by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Innoviva by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.47. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

