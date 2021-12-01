RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran Sells 5,833 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RNG stock traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.98. 1,724,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,761. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.58 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

