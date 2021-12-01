RFG Advisory LLC Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.80 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

