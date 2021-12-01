RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $230.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.63 and a 200-day moving average of $208.51. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

