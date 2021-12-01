RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,100 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PAVmed worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVM stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market cap of $322.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of -0.02. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

In related news, major shareholder Pavmed Inc. purchased 571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

