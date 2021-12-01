RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $950,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $199.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.30 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

