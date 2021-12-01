RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $4,989,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $3,719,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

