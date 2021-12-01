RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,670 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 216,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

