ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the October 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 333,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 16.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

RWLK opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

