Reviewing Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) & First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Western Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.30 $24.53 million $2.89 10.34 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.24 billion 2.25 $66.29 million $4.54 12.14

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Western Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 23.17% 14.45% 1.15% Texas Capital Bancshares 23.46% 8.98% 0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Western Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 1 5 6 0 2.42

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.36%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $75.30, indicating a potential upside of 36.61%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats First Western Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.