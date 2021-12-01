Reviewing NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) & Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics -14.93% -21.90% -12.03% Semtech 13.44% 14.21% 9.22%

84.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $371.16 million 2.18 -$4.37 million ($0.82) -18.74 Semtech $595.12 million 9.27 $59.90 million $1.38 62.08

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NeoPhotonics and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 0 7 2 0 2.22 Semtech 0 2 8 0 2.80

NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus target price of $15.71, indicating a potential upside of 2.24%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $82.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. Given NeoPhotonics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoPhotonics is more favorable than Semtech.

Risk and Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats NeoPhotonics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components. The company was founded on October 31, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing. It offers signal integrity, protection, wireless and sensing, and power and high-reliability products. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.