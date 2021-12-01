Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.