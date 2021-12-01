Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $43.93.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.11.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi bought 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

