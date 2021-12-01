Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $106.59 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

