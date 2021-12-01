Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 41.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 166,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after buying an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.29.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $318.14 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.54 and a 200-day moving average of $306.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

