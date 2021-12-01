Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $169.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 29.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

