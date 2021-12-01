Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $638.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.45. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

