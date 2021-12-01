Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.29

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Residential Secure Income’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of RESI opened at GBX 102 ($1.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £174.32 million and a PE ratio of 30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.56. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 113 ($1.48).
Residential Secure Income Company Profile
