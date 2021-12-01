Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 208,382 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 11.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 16.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 11.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.97.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

