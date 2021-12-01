Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Diageo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,024. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $210.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

