Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.86 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $63.45 on Wednesday, hitting $2,901.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,855.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2,688.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

