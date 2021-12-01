Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions comprises 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,323 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.06. 9,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.38 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

