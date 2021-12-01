Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. 247,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,676,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

