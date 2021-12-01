Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 229,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,774. The firm has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

