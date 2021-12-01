Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $636.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $606.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $592.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total value of $7,873,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,079 shares of company stock valued at $29,338,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

