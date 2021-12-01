Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $69.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

