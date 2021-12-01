RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.52.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
