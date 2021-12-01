RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDHL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,718 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

