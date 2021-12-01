Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Insider Joshua Pitt Buys 4,014 Shares

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Joshua Pitt purchased 4,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$11,761.02 ($8,400.73).

Joshua Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Joshua Pitt purchased 355 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$1,040.15 ($742.96).

On Thursday, September 30th, Joshua Pitt acquired 4,891 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.94 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$19,260.76 ($13,757.68).

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joshua Pitt acquired 12,500 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of A$50,200.00 ($35,857.14).

On Friday, September 17th, Joshua Pitt acquired 18,198 shares of Red Hill Iron stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of A$72,973.98 ($52,124.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th.

Red Hill Iron Company Profile

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

