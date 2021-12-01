RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day moving average is $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 217.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after buying an additional 258,701 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after purchasing an additional 144,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

