Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7,735.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 135.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $988,158 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

