Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,544 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

