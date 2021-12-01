Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 2,369 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

