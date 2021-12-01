Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Deere & Company stock opened at $345.54 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

